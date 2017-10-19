1 person dead after deputy pursuit in Hamblen County

WATE Staff Published:

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A person died in a crash involving a pursuit in Hamblen County Tuesday night.

Investigators say Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of Michael J. Joyce, 27.

While traveling on southbound on Cameron Road in a 2005 Chevy Malibu, Joyce lost control while exiting off the left side of the roadway.

His vehicle turned sideways and crossed the roadway again and going off of the right side of the road into a field.

The report says Joyce was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over.

