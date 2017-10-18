Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department issues phone scam alert

UNICOI COUNTY (WJHL)- The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday a new telephone scam is circulating the region. The phone scammers pose as law enforcement and say someone in the family has been arrested and are being held on bond.

It happened to Patrick Cusack’s family, his mother-in-law received a similar call, the caller said her grandson was in trouble.

“They said they need to wire $750 to them immediately, to get him out of jail or he was going to spend a much longer period of time in jail,” Cusack said.

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department said in some cases the scam artists will have the name of a family member to make the call sound more legitimate.

“Elderly, in her 70’s,” Cusack described as his mother-in-law. “She was very upset, very confused. She was like ‘He’s not even suppose to be in Mexico.”

Phone scams in Unicoi County aren’t uncommon, in fact they are so common the Federal Trade Commission calls it a “Family Emergency Scam.” The agency created a video to inform and educate the public of the scam.

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley issued a safety alert on Wednesday to warn people of the most recent scam.

“Do not give anyone posing as law enforcement with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office any financial information over the telephone,” stated by Sheriff Mike Hensley in Wednesday’s press release.

Cusack said his mother-in-law was quick to realize her grandson was not in Mexico, that he was at work and the caller was a scam artist.

“It was very scary, very emotional,” Cusack described. “You just got to watch yourself 24/7 as far as security, people trying to get your identity, trying to get into your account and get that information.”

After his family’s experience, Cusack said if he receives a call and doesn’t recognize the caller, he won’t answer the phone.

