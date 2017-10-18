Unaka quarterback John Ramsey is the Week 9 TV-11 player of the week

STONEY CREEK — The Unaka Rangers were still looking for that elusive first win of the season on Friday night at Hancock County. when the clock hit zero, the rangers had their first check in the win column.

“We just put it all together. just a game we knew we could win.”

The Rangers were lead by gun-slinger John Ramsey, throwing for 301 yards and connecting on 5 touchdown passes…and to top it off, he rushed for a score, not bad for someone who wasn’t on the gridiron a year ago.

“I took a year off and focused on baseball and basketball and I just came out this summer, hit the weight room hard and I been out here working all during the summer.”

The win is not only the first of the season for Unaka, but also for first year head coach O’Brien Bennett, joining the team following last year’s forfeit in the playoffs.

“When you’ve got great kids to buy in, good things happen and sometimes it takes a little bit longer, sometimes it takes until week eight of the season for you to actually see it on the scoreboard but good things are happening here and that’s because these kids and this community are buying in to what we’re trying to do.”

And despite not being under center for the Rangers last season, Ramsey hasn’t missed a beat, making Bennett’s transition even easier.

“It’s kind of a luxury having a guy with that kind of head on his shoulders out there on the field where he can really see it full speed and have the quarterback’s view with a coach’s mind.”

“God’s blessed me with the ability to just come out here and play. I just thank him each and every day for the ability to just be able to play this great game.”

And with the weight of that first ‘W’ off their backs, the team is excited to see what’s to come in the final few weeks of the season.

It’s a burden off our shoulders. Now we can just go out, free, clear minds and just have fun now.”

“John, on behalf of Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet congratulations on being selected as the player of the week.”

Reporting at Unaka, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.”