PHOTOS: Rock drilling truck overturns in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Crews are responding to a truck crash in the Watauga section of Carter County.

Dispatch told News Channel 11 a rock drilling truck overturned in the 1100 Block of Piney Flats Road.

Carter County Emergency Management Agency, rescue squad, Watauga Volunteer Fire Dept. and sheriff’s office all are responding to the crash.

A Carter County deputy says it appears the driver was trying to move out of the way of another car when he went off the road and overturned down an embankment.

The driver was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

Emergency crews are concerned about diesel fuel spilling out from the truck. We’re told it is a U.S. Aggregates truck.

