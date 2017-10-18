NASCAR’s most popular driver expecting a baby girl

By Published:
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JULY 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy kiss on the grid prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be rather busy in retirement. NASCAR’s most popular driver announced Monday his wife is expecting the couple’s first child.

Earnhardt posted a picture of pink pair of baby girl Converse on Instagram to announce he and wife Amy are having a daughter. He did not reveal a due date.

Earnhardt has five races left before he retires from his final full-time season in NASCAR. He has already accepted a job with the NBC Sports broadcast team for next season.

Earnhardt was married on Dec. 31 after he recovered from concussion symptoms.

