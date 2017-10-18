Milligan College men’s soccer drops nonconference battle at King

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Oct. 18, 2017) – The Milligan College men’s soccer team came up on the short end of a 7-0 decision at nearby King University in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

King opened the scoring in the 20th minute and quickly put the game out of reach with two more goals in a little over three minutes. It made it 3-0 and the Tornado extended it to 4-0 by the end of the first half with another goal in the 33rd minute.

On the other side of the break, King scored again twice in a span of four minutes to go on top 6-0, then rounded out the scoring with one last goal in the 80th minute.

King was led by Carlos Saavedra and Sam Mburu who both scored two goals apiece. The Tornado took 20 shots compared to 10 from the Milligan end. Of Milligan’s 10 shots, three were on goal as Luke Poff, Junior Nyamunda and Jonathan Russell each had one shot on target.

Milligan will be on the road on Saturday for an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup with St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, North Carolina. After that, the Buffs finish the season with two home games, Saturday, Oct. 28, versus Pfeiffer University and Tuesday, Oct. 31, versus Brevard College.