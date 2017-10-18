Lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks in Tennessee

WKRN Staff Published:
A little-known device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in South Jordan, Utah. Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock bought 33 guns within the last year, but that didn't raise any red flags. Neither did the mountains of ammunition he was stockpiling, or the bump stocks found in his hotel room that allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic fully automatic weapons. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennessee lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban bump stocks across the state.

Senator Lee Harris and Representative Dwayne Thompson filed the legislation on Wednesday.

“If we want to limit the number of people a mass shooter can kill we should move quickly to ban the sale of bump stocks in Tennessee,” Senator Harris said.

Bump stock devices were used by gunman Stephen Paddock in the recent Las Vegas attack that killed more than 50 people and hurt hundreds of others.

A few weeks the National Rifle Association (NRA) even suggested a federal review of the devices.

John Harris with the Tennessee Firearms Association previously told News 2 he would challenge any regulations that would dictate how rapidly a gun can be fired.

