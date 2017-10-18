Kingsport to form ‘Neighborhood Advisory Commission’

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Members of every Kingsport neighborhood will soon have a better way to take their community concerns straight to the board of Mayor and Alderman.

The city decided Tuesday night to create a neighborhood advisory commission. Some of the group’s main responsibilities include problem solving, strengthening neighborhoods and providing a communication channel between neighborhoods and the city.

Kaja Bojmic has called Lynn Garden home for the past four years. It’s a neighborhood with traits she likes and ones she’s not so fond of.

“I think the sidewalks are great,” she said. “I think it’d be great if we had more lighting, it’s kind of dark here at night so we can’t tell who is going up and down the street,” said Bojmic.

But soon, she could voice those concerns through a new channel, as the Board of Mayor and Alderman voted Tuesday night to form a neighborhood advisory commission.

“We want to know what they’re thinking and feeling so we can just better communicate,” said Heather Cook, staff liaison for the commission.

The commission will be composed of twelve appointed members – every day Kingsport citizens – and an alderman representing the more than 90 city neighborhoods.

“The intention is to have a three year term with the opportunity to have a consecutive term,” said Cook. While the commission isn’t a decision making group, they can pass on ideas or input to the BMA.

Keeping residents like Bojmic hopeful to make some positive changes.

The goal is to start meeting the last Thursday of the month starting in January 2018.

