Kentucky city begins moving 2 Confederate statues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s second largest city has begun moving statutes of two Confederate statues.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the surprise move Tuesday evening came after the state attorney general issued a legal opinion that the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission does not have the jurisdiction to block the statues’ removal.

The Lexington Fayette-Urban County Council voted in August to move the statues honoring Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge, a U.S. vice president and Confederate secretary of war, from outside a former courthouse.

Police began blocking off the area on Tuesday evening to allow crane equipment to move into place. The statues are being moved into storage while the city works out an agreement to move them to Lexington Cemetery where Breckenridge and Morgan are buried.

