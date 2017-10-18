Johnson City armed robbery suspect captured

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police said they arrested a man who reportedly robbed a local convenience store at gunpoint. The suspect was found by police a day after the robbery.

Police arrested 33-year-old Joshua Washington on Wednesday and charged him with aggravated assault.

Officers said, on Tuesday, they responded to an armed robbery at the Roadrunner store located in the 1000 block of S. Roan Street.

The store clerk told police, the suspect, later identified as Washington, reportedly entered the store and approached the counter to buy a candy bar. When the register opened, Washington allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the clerk.

Washington, according to a report, took an unknown amount of money from the cash drawer and ran away.

Washington was later found on Wednesday in the Keystone area of Johnson City. He was arrested is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. He’s expected to appear in court on Thursday.