ETSU: Men’s basketball to host open practice Thursday night

JOHNSON CITY, TN – ETSU fans are reminded that the Buccaneers’ men’s basketball team, the defending Southern Conference regular season and tournament champions, will hold an open practice Thursday night inside Brooks Gym beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The open practice will be free of charge, as Buc fans are encouraged to come out and get an exclusive first look at the new team and hear from head coach Steve Forbes.

In addition to Thursday’s open practice, other preseason events for the Bucs includes:

Monday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. – Holding Court 5 at the Carnegie Hotel presented by Johnson City Honda and ETSU’s Global Sport Leadership Doctoral Program (ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg, former ETSU and Auburn head coach Sonny Smith, and current ETSU head coach Steve Forbes will be joined by other special guests from across college basketball via live video conferencing). Tickets are $100 and fans can call 423-439-3878 to order.

Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. – Bluenanza will feature both the men’s and women’s basketball teams in a festive tipoff event for students and fans. The event is open to the public and will be held inside Freedom Hall.

For more on ETSU men’s basketball throughout the 2017-18 season, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the men’s hoops link.