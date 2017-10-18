Deputies seek man seen using stolen credit card in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help identifying a man was seen using a stolen credit card to buy things in Blountville.

Deputies said last week they talked to a woman who said her Eastman Credit Union card was stolen from her purse. The purse was in her car that was parked and left unlocked.

The suspect, seen in surveillance, is driving a white Toyota Tundra truck.

He was captured on camera using the card at Pals and Hardees on Blountville Highway and at the Scotchman on TN-126 – during the early morning and late night hours.

If you have any information about who this man could be, you are asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7500.

