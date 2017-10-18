Craft beer market, with over 200 beers, to open in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A new craft beer business is preparing to open in Downtown Johnson City, but this one is a little different.

Barley Waters Craft Beer Market is set to open next week on the first floor of the old Tennessee National Bank building on the corner of Spring Street and Main Street — and is not your typical craft beer brewery.

“This is a craft beer market. We’ll have over 200 beers to choose from ranging from IPAs to stouts to things that you’ve never even heard of. We have 32 beers on tap, we’ll have over 150 beers in bottles and cans as well as packaged beer,” Barley Waters owner Adam Gratz said, “So we are an on-premise/off-premise to where people that live downtown or just visiting downtown can take a package of beer home with them.”

The craft beer market is a popular concept that is becoming more popular with the boom in the craft beer industry.

There are several places in the Knoxville and Chattanooga area that have taken on this concept, so Gratz decided to take it and run with it and see if it would be well supported in the Johnson City area.

Gratz added, “We’re surrounded by some great breweries within walking distance of our location, even a 45-minute to an hour drive from where we are at.”

Although Barley Waters will not serve its own food, there will be an option for customers to get something to eat as they are trying the craft beers. And there will be several options for food in downtown Johnson City.

“If a group of people decides to come in here and everybody wants something different, we’re surrounded by great restaurants as well, so what we’ll do is allow them to order, we’ll go pick it up and bring it back to them and they can sit here and dine and enjoy some great beer at the same time. And everybody can get something different from different restaurants,” Gratz said.

They hoped to open this week, but due to the recent hurricane in Houston, the furniture that is being built for Barley Waters has been delayed. But Gratz says they are hoping for an opening late next week, just in time for Halloween.

The beers on tap and available at Barley Waters will constantly be changing and updating, so if you want to suggest a particular beer be stocked, they welcome your input. Feel free to contact them on either Facebook or Instagram or just stop in and let them know.