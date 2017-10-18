Church Hill man dies in Interstate 81 crash in Greene Co.

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Church Hill man died in a Greene County crash Tuesday afternoon.

A report from THP says the crash happened on Interstate 81 near mile marker 45 in Baileyton. THP says Michael Templeton, 45, was driving a Honda Civic on I-81 South when he lost control of the car.

The THP report says the car crossed the median and rolled over. Templeton was ejected from the car and thrown into the northbound lane. According to the report, an oncoming tractor trailer then hit him.

THP says Templeton was not wearing a seatbelt. He died in the crash.

THP says no charges will be filed.

The crash shut down I-81 North for over an hour. The scene was cleared by 4 p.m.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s