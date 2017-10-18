Church Hill man dies in Interstate 81 crash in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Church Hill man died in a Greene County crash Tuesday afternoon.

A report from THP says the crash happened on Interstate 81 near mile marker 45 in Baileyton. THP says Michael Templeton, 45, was driving a Honda Civic on I-81 South when he lost control of the car.

The THP report says the car crossed the median and rolled over. Templeton was ejected from the car and thrown into the northbound lane. According to the report, an oncoming tractor trailer then hit him.

THP says Templeton was not wearing a seatbelt. He died in the crash.

THP says no charges will be filed.

The crash shut down I-81 North for over an hour. The scene was cleared by 4 p.m.

