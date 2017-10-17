WCSO employee suspended for throwing helmet after David Crockett football game

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A longtime Washington County Sheriff’s Office employee is suspended for 10 days without pay after throwing a helmet Friday night after the David Crockett High School football game, according to Sheriff Ed Graybeal.

A disciplinary letter shows the sheriff’s office suspended Capt. Chris Lowe Monday for unbecoming conduct. The sheriff said Capt. Lowe’s son plays football for DCHS and as tensions were high Friday night, several people were arguing and that’s when Capt. Lowe threw a helmet on the ground.

“As officers, we must be mindful of our special identification by the public as upholders of the law,” his suspension letter said. “We must be exemplary in our conduct, both on and off duty, in order to maintain the confidence and support of the community, and laxity of conduct in our private lives has a negative impact on public trust.”

The sheriff said the captain was “very apologetic” and alerted his supervisors about his actions the next day.

Capt. Lowe has worked for WCSO for more than 20 years without any prior disciplinary actions, according to the sheriff.

Letter sent to Capt. Chris Lowe after he alerted supervisors he threw a helmet Friday night. Sheriff says employee was "very apologetic." pic.twitter.com/Fa7ImqDBXL — Nate Morabito (@WJHL_Nate) October 17, 2017