WCSO employee suspended for throwing helmet after David Crockett football game

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A longtime Washington County Sheriff’s Office employee is suspended for 10 days without pay after throwing a helmet Friday night after the David Crockett High School football game, according to Sheriff Ed Graybeal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s