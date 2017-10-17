W. Virginia mayor charged with DUI after crash

(WVNS) – A West Virginia mayor has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

According to deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the charges were filed after Princeton Mayor Dewey Russell was involved in a single car accident.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. along Center Street in Princeton on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017

Princeton Rescue Squad responded to the scene but no injuries were reported.

Russell was arraigned by Magistrate Sandra Dorsey and released on a $5,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.