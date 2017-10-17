Tuesday Big Game of the week involves Elizabethton hosting Sull. South

CARTER CO. — One of the big games of the week will once again take place in Elizabethton where the Cyclones will host Sullivan South in key conference game.

Last weeks big game of the week involved the Cyclones hosting top ranked Greeneville, a game in which they lost 24-10,

now they must take on the South Rebels who are coming off a big 48-21 victory over Sullivan East last Thursday.

This game is about positioning in the Class 4-A playoffs because both teams are looking up at Greeneville with one loss and one more game to play in the regular season.

Kick-off Friday night is at 7:30pm.