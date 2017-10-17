TRAFFIC: Part of Carroll Creek Road to close late Wed., Thurs.

(Source: AP)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City reports a portion of Carroll Creek Road from Sweetwater Court and Willows Trace Drive to Harbor Approach, will close overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

The closure is needed for the maintenance of water and sewer lines and it is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The closed section includes the 300 to 500 blocks of Carroll Creek and the city assures that detours will be in place.

Carroll Creek will reopen by 5:30 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday mornings.

