Tiger Woods’ agent says golfer can participate in full practices again

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Woods is swinging a driver and his agent says doctors have cleared him to practice without limitations. Still to be determined is when Woods can play a tournament. Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports Management, says Woods received a good report from doctors who performed fusion surgery on his lower back in April. On Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, Woods posted a video — in a red shirt, no less — of him hitting a driver. "Making progress," he tweeted.

UNDATED (AP) – Tiger Woods apparently is a step closer to returning to competition.

His agent says the former world No. 1 golfer has been cleared by doctors to practice without limitations. Mark Steinberg says Woods received a good report from doctors who performed fusion surgery on his lower back in April. Steinberg says Woods plans to take it cautiously and added they haven’t discussed playing tournaments.

Woods has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 because of back spasms. He had his fourth back surgery two months later.

