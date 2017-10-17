Tiger Woods’ agent says golfer can participate in full practices again

UNDATED (AP) – Tiger Woods apparently is a step closer to returning to competition.

His agent says the former world No. 1 golfer has been cleared by doctors to practice without limitations. Mark Steinberg says Woods received a good report from doctors who performed fusion surgery on his lower back in April. Steinberg says Woods plans to take it cautiously and added they haven’t discussed playing tournaments.

Woods has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 because of back spasms. He had his fourth back surgery two months later.

