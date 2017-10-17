Teacher’s car runs into Boones Creek Middle School student, rolls over arm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A 12-year-old Boones Creek Middle School student is out of the hospital after a teacher reportedly ran into her with her jeep and then drove over her arm and shoulder last night on school grounds, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Greg Matherly.

Capt. Matherly said the girl was leaving basketball practice when she suffered “slight” injuries, including what he expects to be a black eye.

The driver of the jeep, a teacher at the school, told deputies she was driving between five and 10 miles per hour through the parking lot when the girl ran out between two vehicles, according to a police report.

Capt. Matherly said he does not expect charges in this case.

Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said administrators have not disciplined the teacher since preliminary reports indicate it was an accident.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.