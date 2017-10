GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Crews are working to clear a multiple-vehicle crash that happened this afternoon on Interstate 81 North in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT says, as a result, the northbound traffic at mile-marker 45 is affected with a lane closed.

I-81 North is closed at MM 45 in Greene County due to a multi-vehicle crash. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 17, 2017

I-81 N in Greene Co Crash Multiple Vehicles at MM 45 at 2:27 PM 10/17 est clear by 4:00 PM 10/17 (ET — Interstate 81 (@TNinterstate81) October 17, 2017

No other details about this crash are known at this time. News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.