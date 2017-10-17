Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office creates purple tree to raise awareness to domestic violence

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so people are seeing a lot of the color purple around this month. Purple is the color of domestic violence awareness.

One investigator from the Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office decided to create something that would show how much of a problem it is, even in the Tri-Cities area. She painted a tree on the second-floor windows of the sheriff’s department with a purple leaf representing each call that they have responded to so far in 2017.

“One of the questions that is always asked to me is, ‘Does that happen here’? Domestic Violence calls make up a large amount of our call volume,”, S.C.S.O. Domestic and Sex Crime Investigator Det. Angie Lovegrave said, “I wanted to do something to show people just how many calls that we get….and from Jan. 1 until Sept. 30 of this year, we had 996 domestic calls. So that’s why I did the tree. I wanted it to…symbolize just how calls that we do get and have to respond to.”

Domestic violence covers a broad spectrum of situations, not just husband and wife or boyfriend and girlfriend. It also covers a blood relative, relative by marriage or if they have lived under the same roof, it is considered a domestic situation.

Lovegrave added, “It’s an overwhelming amount of calls, and it just shows me how much more we need to try to get out there and help people — and how much more we need to try to get out and educate people about domestic violence.”

Lovegrave says that people that see the tree are shocked to see that we have that number of cases in just Sullivan County over the first nine months of the year so far. She also says that many times unreported domestic violence tends to get worse and worse.

“It usually does progress and become worse and worse and that’s what I, as an investigator, fear most because I want to get he or she out in those earlier stages before it starts to get progressively worse,”, Lovegrave said, “I would encourage them, first and foremost, to call and at least get help. I always give people the right to choose if they want to prosecute or not, that is up to them…. I always tell victims that we can replace everything in life, we just can’t replace a human life. So, if somebody is out there and they are living in that kind of living conditions and they are in fear, ultimately, I want them to be able to go out and get the help and a safe place to stay.

There is also a table set up in the lobby area of the sheriff’s office with literature and information about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In addition, the sheriff’s office has posted some resources on its website.