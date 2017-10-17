RAW VIDEO: Crash leads to fight, stun gun, arrests on Indiana racetrack

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) – Two racecar drivers have been arrested after getting into a fistfight following a crash on an Indiana racetrack that ended with a police officer using a stun gun on one of the drivers.

A video posted online from Saturday’s race at Anderson Speedway shows one vehicle driving onto the second car’s hood following the initial crash.

The driver of the second car exits the vehicle and punches the other driver while he was still inside his car. An officer jogs onto the track and uses a stun gun on the driver standing outside the cars.

Both men were eventually handcuffed and led away.

The driver struck by the stun gun was identified Monday as 42-year-old Shawn Cullen. He was ticketed for disorderly conduct.

The other driver, 40-year-old Jeffrey Swinford, was charged with misdemeanor criminal recklessness.

