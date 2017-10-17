Over 100 Kingsport employees could move into Regions building

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport city leaders are one step closer to potentially having a new home base that’ll be part of the downtown skyline.

Tuesday night, the board of mayor and alderman approved a letter of intent to move operations like City Hall, into the Region’s building downtown.

City leaders said the Region’s building is for sale for $2.7 dollars and they’ve already put $3,9 dollars aside in this year’s budget to consolidate four buildings into that one, with plans to also improve the city’s justice center.

Assistant City Manager for Operations, Ryan McReynolds said it’s all about, “provide the city operations, city administration, city interaction with customers, more effectively and efficiently,” McReynolds said.

The plan calls for moving around 117 employees from the Midland Center, the Engineering Building, the Improvement Building and City Hall into Region’s to have everything in one place.

“We became aware that Regions was for sale at a $36 dollar a square foot cost so it fit our need,” McReynolds said.

The plan also calls to move all courts and office to the second floor of the Justice Center, all city police offices to the first floor.

“They’re operating a courtroom that was phenomenal for the time period but it’s really outlived it’s functional life,” McReynolds said.

McReynolds said there have been complaints for years when it comes to safety and efficiency at the Justice Center.

“We would anticipate a small addition that would enhance the security as you enter the Justice Center,” McReynolds said.

Kingsport resident Larry Mills said he’s on board as long as there isn’t a tax increase.

“I’m proud of this city I’ve always loved this town and we hope we can get some good direction and they know what they’re doing,” McReynolds said.

McReynolds said there’s no increase on the horizon from this project. The goal is simple.

“To provide a more efficient delivery of services, not a higher cost delivery,” McReynolds said.

McReynolds said with that letter of intent approval, they can bring an architect on board to further look at what it would take to get this project done and the cost.

He added that Region’s is also looking to stay downtown if the city comes in. The four buildings employees would be moving out of would then be sold.

They’ll then bring those findings to the board, hoping the city will purchase the Region’s building by early next year.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.