NFL commissioner to meet with players on how to handle Anthem protests

CNN Published:

(CNN) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will meet with players and owners Tuesday to discuss, among other things, how to handle National Anthem protests.

At issue is a league policy suggesting, but not ordering, that players stand for the National Anthem.

The NFL has not disciplined players who have opted to sit or take a knee during the Anthem.

But Goodell says he wants to have a productive dialogue with owners and players on the issue.

Talks are expected to focus on ways players and others can speak out on social issues, while also getting attention back to football.

