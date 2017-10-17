New business rolls out new way to see Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A new business is giving people some new views of downtown Johnson City. Tri-Cities Segway Tours just opened in downtown Johnson City, offering multiple tours of the city.

“Hoping to again bring people to downtown, highlight all of the restaurants, and everything downtown has to offer in the midst of redevelopment and more foot traffic downtown,’ Tri-Cities Segway Tours owner Mike Cumings said.

He offers a variety of tours highlighting different areas of Johnson City. One tour goes through East Tennessee State University and the Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Another tour explores the historic Tree Streets neighborhood.

There’s also a night tour on the weekends that explore Johnson City’s live music, craft beer, and restaurants. And if you want to know more about Johnson City’s history, there is a “Little Chicago Tour” that dives in to some of the fabled tales of the city.

Cummings said they have partnered with the Johnson City Police Department and an officer accompanies every tour. Tri-Cities Segway Tours is located next door to the Hands On! Regional Museum.

