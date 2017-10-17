Never Ending Pasta Bowl is now at Olive Garden

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – From now until November 19, Olive Garden will offer pasta lovers unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at just $9.99.

Never Ending Pasta Bowl includes options to please the entire family with more than 100 possible combinations of specialty pastas, homemade sauces and craveable toppings:

Pastas: Spaghetti, Rigatoni, Angel Hair, Fettuccine, Cavatappi, Gluten-Free Rotini and Whole Grain Linguine

Sauces: Creamy Mushroom, Alfredo, Traditional Meat Sauce, Asiago Garlic Alfredo, Marinara and Five Cheese Marinara

Toppings: Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Crispy Chicken Fritta, Crispy Shrimp Fritta or Grilled Chicken can be added to any combination starting at $2.99.