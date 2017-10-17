Kingsport native Teddy Gaines resigns as ETSU assistant football coach

KINGSPORT — News Channel 11 sports has learned that Kingsport native Teddy Gaines has resigned as ETSU assistant football coach.

This comes after Gaines was arrested on October 5th and charged with domestic assault. Court records reveal that Gaines and his wife got into an argument that turned violent. Both parties admitted to showing aggression, according to court records.

Police said they found no injury marks on either of the Gaines, but mentioned seeing slight swelling on the wife’s index finger. Gaines is set to appear in court on November 7.

The former Dobyns-Bennett Indians and University of Tennessee football player was the first hire for head coach Carl Torbush to coach the defensive backfield. He had not been on the sideline the last 2 games.