JCPD suicide case now under administrative review

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – More than two years after a 21-year-old woman reportedly killed herself in Johnson City, the police department has opened an administrative review of the case, according to Chief Mark Sirois.

The Johnson City Police Department started its review after a recent meeting with Allison Freeze’s family.

“(The family) seemed satisfied with what we told them (that) we would do with an administrative review, to determine if anything more could be developed with regard to this investigation,” Chief Sirois said. “…the case was ruled a suicide by the medical examiner. An administrative review will not change that ruling, but will hopefully reassure the family that we did our due diligence.”

The medical examiner ruled Freeze shot herself with her own gun after a fight during a night of drinking with three others.

Peggy Freeze is not convinced her daughter committed suicide and said investigators need to listen to a 911 tape she recently discovered. That tape captures a frantic neighbor trying to tell dispatchers what she heard before discovering the woman outside her door.

“I hear that somebody try to beat her,” the caller said. “I hear like somebody try to hurt her and she’s screaming, say bad words to the person.”

Freeze’s mother has dedicated the last two years to finding out the truth.

“I’ll get her justice or I’ll die trying,” Peggy Freeze said.

She drove down from Indiana recently to meet face-to-face with police.

“I think they took (the witnesses’ words) for what happened,” she said. “I don’t think they listened to the 911 calls.”

JCPD expects to complete its administrative review by next Wednesday, according to Chief Sirois.

“Our criminal investigators are very professional and thorough in the course of their work, and often go above and beyond in order to bring their cases to a conclusion,” he said. “This, of course, holds true in cases involving a death, because of the impact to those family and friends left behind. I have every confidence in my investigators that they have the best interests of the victim and the victim’s family in mind during the course of these difficult investigations.”

