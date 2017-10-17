JCPD still seeking tips in unsolved murder case involving young, pregnant mother

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Investigators with the Johnson City Police Department are still asking for the public’s help months after a young, pregnant mother was gunned down in front of her own child.

Tuesday morning Lieutenant Kevin Peters with the Johnson City Police department said they know there are people out there with information about the incident that haven’t come forward yet.

“We know that there’s people out there that know what happened in this, and we’re just really eager for them to contact us, and give us the information that they have,” Peters said.

Since day one, investigators have not been able to identify a suspect, only giving details about clothing, and a vehicle description.

“The description of the car has not changed, just a black sedan with dark tinted widows,” Peters said.

While this investigation had at one point crossed state lines into Virginia, Lt. Peters said they are now focused on areas closer to home.

“Yes, we do believe that the people of interest we do have are still in the region, so we do believe they are still here. Right now we still think the case centers here in the state of Tennessee, and we are still working with agencies outside of Johnson City, but not outside of Tennessee at this point,” Peters said.

Because the investigation is centered right here in our region, they are continuing to ask for the public’s help.

“It’s something that, individuals have to make a conscious decision on their own that to have this information, that they are either going to provide it or they are not…we are just urging them to give us a call, and relay the information to us so we can follow up on it,” Peters said.

Lt. Peters said they are hoping to make an arrest as soon as possible in what is now the city’s only active unsolved murder case.

“We do not like having unsolved murders inside of Johnson City….we’ve got someone out here that’s committed a homicide and had access to a gun and they are on the loose, so we would like to get them off the streets to make sure that nothing else does happen,” Peters said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JCPD’s Criminal Investigation’s Division at 423-434-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Photos of Rebekah Thompson View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee