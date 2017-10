KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Today, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman is set to make a decision on a future expansion of Dobyns-Bennett High School.

If approved by city leaders, the new facility would serve as a regional science and technology center.

They say construction could begin as soon as early November.

The expansion will include new classrooms, labs, and opportunities are high-level coursework. If approved, it would come with a $23-million price tag.