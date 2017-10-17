ETSU Basketball preseason event schedule announced

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 16, 2017) – With basketball season fast approaching, the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Monday a schedule of preseason hype events involving both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Along with annual favorites such as Holding Court and Bluenanza, the program will also host open practices for both the men’s and women’s programs. Bluenanza and the open practices will be free of charge to the public, while Holding Court will once again be a ticketed event.

The full schedule along with dates, times and locations, can be found below:

Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. – Men’s basketball open practice inside Brooks Gym (this event is free and open to the public).

Monday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. – Holding Court 5 at the Carnegie Hotel presented by Johnson City Honda and ETSU’s Global Sport Leadership Doctoral Program (ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg, former ETSU and Auburn head coach Sonny Smith, and current ETSU head coach Steve Forbes will be joined by other special guests from across college basketball via live video conferencing). Tickets are $100 and fans can call 423-439-3878 to order.

Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. – Bluenanza will feature both the men’s and women’s basketball teams in a festive tipoff event for students and fans. The event is open to the public and will be held inside Freedom Hall.

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. – Women’s basketball open practice inside Brooks Gym (this event is free and open to the public).

For more on ETSU basketball throughout the 2017-18 season, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the men’s and women’s basketball links.