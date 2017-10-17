5 arrested in Johnson City home invasion, armed robbery

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police say they arrested several men after a home invasion and armed robbery was reported on Monday.

The home invasion and robbery was reported in the 800 block of E. Unaka Avenue. The house cleaner told police two men entered the home and pointed a gun at her. She was held and gunpoint and moved into a room while another, a third person, ransacked the home.

The suspects took some items and left the home.

However, two witnesses gave investigators descriptions of the vehicle and a tag number. That vehicle was later found parked at the local mall.

Four of the men ran out of the car, but were later arrested.

The driver of the car drove away, crashed on North Roan Street, attempted to run away, but was later arrested.

Police arrested the men, a total of five: Estevenico Chandler – of Knoxville, age 20, Brian Nolbert – of Knoxville, age 19, Lavelle Scott – of Johnson City, age 21, Ashandre Stewart – of Knoxville, age 20, Raymond Woods – of Knoxville, age 20.

All of the men are charged with aggravated robbery and false imprisonment.

The men were taken to the Washington County Detention Center where there were being held on a $50,000 bond.

Five arrested in Johnson City home invasion robbery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ashandre Stewart (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office) Brian Nolbert (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office) Estevenico Chandler (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office) Lavelle Scott (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office) Raymond Woods (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)