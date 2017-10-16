WATCH @ 1P: Davy Crockett holds news conference on future of football team

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Athletic officials at David (Davy) Crockett High School plan on holding a news conference this afternoon on the future of football.

The news conference comes about a week after former Crocket Head Coach Gerald Sensabaugh was put on administrative leave, indefinitely. That same day, we learned that the school’s athletic director Josh Kite was also put on administrative leave.

So far, serious allegations have been made by both Sensabaugh and school leaders.

Since, Sensabaugh has been put on leave, multiple rallies have been seen in support of his return. Last week, Sensabaugh told News Channel 11 he feels that he is really close to being reinstated.

Friday night, Interim Head Coach Brandon Qualls was on the sidelines leading Crockett as the team faced Tennessee High at home.

School officials told us there was a vote this morning on continuing the program.

We also saw a tweet this morning by the schools principal Peggy Wright, who said that Crockett Football is getting ready for the Musket Bowl this Friday night and she is “asking people to come out to support the team at the big game.

We expect to learn much more about the future of the football team this afternoon.

News Channel 11 will live stream the event. If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch.