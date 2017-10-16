Trunk or Treat: Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office to transform into haunted house

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Halloween is just a few weeks away, so that means several local organizations are preparing special events for that evening.

One of those agencies is the Sullivan Co. Sheriffs Office. They are preparing for their annual “Trunk or Treat” event to be held in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office.

“It starts on Halloween night and it usually runs from about 5 o’clock until 9 o’clock, but we won’t stop until the candy is gone Last year we had over 3,000 kids and we expect it to be even bigger this year,”, Sullivan Co. Sheriffs Office Public Information Officer Kristen Quon said, “It’s really a good way for children to have a safe environment on Halloween. Because sometimes you never know about certain candies and stuff like that, so this is a great way, you can bring your kids here and you’re guaranteed to be safe.”

They clear out the entire parking lot and have dozens of trucks set up. They also bring out cruisers and K-9 officers as well for the children to see.

Quon added, “We like to have our officers out in the community as much as possible, a lot of the time, kids are scared of police officers, and this is a great way for them to interact with the officers and see that they are not bad guys and that they are here to help.”

In addition to the Trunk or Treat event, most of the first floor of the Sheriff’s Dept. will be turned in to a kid-friendly haunted house. The event begins at 5 pm on Halloween night and runs until 9 pm, but Quon said that they would stay as long as there was candy left and kids showing up.

