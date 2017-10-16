Tennessee High, Sullivan South and South Greene head to state volleyball tournament

Three local teams boarded buses on Monday headed for the TSSAA state volleyball tournament in Murfreesboro.

Tennnessee High will play in its first game at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Siegel. It’s the Vikings first trip to State since 2001 and they couldn’t be happier to see their goal from the start of the season become a reality.

“This is what you strive for every season and these girls have worked hard,” said Tennessee High head coach Mary Johnson. “It’s a big reward and we’re just blessed to be a part of it, to be quite honest. Bristol, Tennessee’s the best place to be, it really is. The community has been so supportive, the school, it’s all about Viking pride and we’re going to represent the school well.”

Sullivan South is making its third straight trip to the state tournament. The Rebels will play East Hamilton Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The Rebels fell in the semifinals a year ago and are hoping to take the extra step this year.

“Having been there and knowing how to get to the different schools and when to eat, all that stuff, does play into how prepared you are,” said Sullivan South head coach Wendy Ratliff. “You’re way less nervous. A lot of people have stepped up to the plate, so I’m looking for us to be as competitive as everybody else that’s there.”

South Greene will be making its fourth straight trip to the state tournament. The Rebels finished as the Class ‘A’ runner-up a year ago.

South Greene will face Watertown at 9:30 a.m. at MTSU on Tuesday