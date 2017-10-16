Sullivan County commissioners want local road project on state priority list

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County commissioners are taking steps to show the state legislature just how important a local road project is.

Monday morning, commissioners voted unanimously to ask lawmakers to put a proposed Airport Parkway extension at the top of their priority list.

County officials said money would come from TDOT and federal funds, so they say Monday’s vote is a major step in the right direction to get TDOT to pay attention to their proposal.

“We are asking for it to be added and to prioritize it up to the top,” said Sullivan County commissioner Angie Stanley, of adding the project to the Improve Act list of transportation improvement projects.

The plan includes a highway extension from where the Airport Parkway currently ends over to State Route 126.

“The extension will be a what’s termed a super two lane,” said Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri. “This would be a tremendous improvement in connectivity.”

Not only that, Commissioner Angie Stanley, who sponsored the resolution, says it will help bypass interstate travel and most importantly, provide a safer and more accessible route for students traveling to the new Sullivan County high school.

“The roads now that these students will be traveling on, whether it’s by car, by parent or by bus, are little one and a half lane curvy roads on little back country roads,” Stanley said. “It’s my job as a county commissioner to make sure every single student in Sullivan County has a safe way to and from school.”

With all commissioners backing Stanley in Monday’s vote, she says the message is loud and clear. “I think it sent a big voice to Nashville saying unanimously we voted in favor for this to be put on the priority list,” Stanley said.

The county commission will now send their resolution to Nashville. Commissioner Stanley hoped to send it Monday.

