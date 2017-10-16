Kingsport police: Woman used illegal money used in Chinese training

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)  – Police in Kingsport said they need your help identifying a woman who tried to use what they are calling a “Chinese training note.”

Investigators say the woman tried to use the note at a CVS store located on West Stone Drive. When the employee told her she was going to call the police, the employee said the woman grabbed the items and left without paying for them.
If you recognized this woman, call Kingsport police at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Detectives say the Chinese training notes closely resemble U.S. Money but are clearly marked with red Chinese writing. Police are urging people and businesses to be on the lookout for them and call police.

