Greeneville Zinc products maker to expand, adding 30 jobs

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – State and local officials report a local company will expand its East Tennessee operations in Greene County.

Jarden Zinc Products, a zinc products manufacturer, plans to create 30 new jobs over the next five years.

“We appreciate the support of our state and local government that allows us to grow our business and create jobs here in Greene County,” Thomas Wennogle, President of Jarden Zinc, said.

The expansion includes converting the 10,000 square foot facility to make room for new production equipment.

Part of Newell Brands, it makes solid zinc strip and zinc-based products. It was originally established in Greene County in 1970.

The company says it produces coin blanks for currency in the U.S. and several foreign governments.

“The opportunity for existing business to expand within our community is tremendous for Greene County. We always enjoy ribbon cuttings for new facilities. However, it is a special time when we can stand alongside our neighbors and celebrate expanding businesses,” Greene County Mayor David Crum said. “The expansion of an existing business with a history of being a good corporate citizen is especially rewarding.”

Additionally, the company manufactures products for the automotive fuse market.

“We are delighted that Jarden Zinc is expanding its footprint here in our community. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the future,” Greenville Mayor W.T. Daniels said.