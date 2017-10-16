Crockett looking to come together for 47th annual Musket Bowl

JONESBOROUGH, TN- After a roller-coaster two weeks, David Crockett settled on Nick Lingerfelt as its next interim head football coach Monday. But Lingerfelt doesn’t have long to get his team ready for a huge rivalry match-up against Daniel Boone.

The 47th annual Musket Bowl will take place on Friday night at Daniel Boone High School. Boone reclaimed the musket a year ago, taking down the Pioneers, 14-10.

Boone is 6-2 this season and coming off a 35-7 win against Cocke County. The Pioneers were faced with a lot of adversity last week and it cost them on the field, falling to Tennessee High. That loss dropped Crockett to 5-3 on the year.

But Lingerfelt is confident in the team’s abilities and hopes they can put the past few weeks behind and come together on the field for a rivalry game that runs deep in the community.

“My wife is a Boone alumni,” said Lingerfelt. “So obviously going home this afternoon is going to be kinda difficult for me. But we’re going to do the best we can do. Coach (Gerald) Sensabaugh and coach (Brandon) Quals, regardless of what’s going on, those two men have prepared these kids to take this battle. When I look at game film, the X’s and O’s, they’re in great shape and I have no doubt in their ability. It’s one of the best, most talented teams I’ve seen.”