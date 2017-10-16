3-year-old girl killed in SUV crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A child died in an SUV crash that happened Monday morning.

Greene County dispatch told News Channel 11, the single-vehicle wreck was called in around 8:00 a.m. According to a crash report, it happened in the 300 block of Warrensburg Road (State Highway 394) about half a mile from U.S. Highway 321.

State troopers say the mother’s 2001 Honda CRV was traveling north on State Route 349 about half a mile from U.S. 321 when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and went down an embankment – colliding into several trees.

A three-year-old girl, restrained in her car seat, died and her mother, 27, was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. A report indicates charges are pending.