U.S. House Democrats pushing for ban on high capacity gun magazines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) – House Representatives, who represent states that have dealt with mass shootings, introduced a new bill.

The bill is call the “Keep Americans Safe Act” and it aims to reduce the number of bullets allowed in a gun magazine.

The bill would outlaw magazines that hold more than 10 bullets.

Connecticut Representative Elizabeth Etsy said the bill would give victims time to escape the shooter.

“Every second a shooter spends reloading and not firing, is a second that a potential victim has time to escape,” said Etsy.

Lawmakers sponsoring the bill point to shootings like Sandy Hook, Pulse Nightclub, and the most recent Las Vegas concert shooting.

Each of these incidents had a higher number of casualties than the other.

“Let me tell you, it is not a good feeling to wake up to a mass shooting in your own backyard and in your city,” said Nevada Representative Ruben Kihuen.

The lawmakers are both Democrat, so it might be extremely difficult to get the support they need in the republican controlled congress.

Many republican lawmakers are already saying that more gun laws aren’t the answer.

“The folks who are willing to do this and perpetrate and commit crimes and shoot people are going to get the means to do it. The question is will the good guys have the means to defend themselves?” said Texas Representative Jodey Arrington.

“ And I know that this probably could have been of this criminal had not obtained thousands and thousands of round of ammunition,” said Kihuen.

High capacity magazines were against the law from 1994 to 2004. But the law expired 13 years ago and congress didn’t renew it.