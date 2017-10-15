Tri-Cities veterans welcomed home after weekend trip to nation’s capitol

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Twenty two veterans were welcomed home by family and friends Sunday night after a trip to our nation’s capitol.

Dozens of family and friends gathered outside the Best Western in Johnson City wearing the nation’s colors and holding American flags as they waited for the bus of veterans to return.

The Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee brought veterans on a three day trip to Washington, D.C., with motorcycle escort, to explore historic war monuments.

World War II Veteran William Palmer, 96, said this is his second trip to D.C. with Honor Flight and it is one he won’t forget.

“It has just been something absolutely wonderful, supreme, better than anything I have ever expected,” Palmer explains. “Driving us through and stopping traffic, we felt that we were V.I.P.”

The was Northeast Tennessee’s 11th trip to D.C., the program brought World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans on this all expense paid trip. The trip is offered twice a year for veterans. If you would like to learn more about the Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee, you can visit the website here.

