Richard Wilbur, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, dies at 96

FILE- In this July 18, 2006, file photo, poet Richard Wilbur poses for a photo at his home in Cummington, Mass. Wilbur, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and translator who intrigued and delighted generations of readers and theatergoers through his rhyming editions of Moliere and his own verse on memory, writing and nature, died. He was 96. Wilbur died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, night in Belmont, Mass., with his family by his side, according to friend and fellow poet, Dana Gioia. (AP Photo/Nancy Palmieri, File)

(AP)- Richard Wilbur, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and translator who intrigued and delighted generations of readers and theatergoers through his rhyming editions of Moliere and his own verse on memory, writing and nature, has died. He was 96.

Wilbur’s friend, poet Dana Gioia, said he died Saturday night in Belmont, Massachusetts, with his family by his side.

The U.S. poet laureate in 1987-88, Wilbur was often cited as an heir to Robert Frost and other New England writers.

Wilbur’s poems were often brief, subtle, temperate, reflecting upon childhood, family, nature and the creative process.

He received numerous literary honors, including the National Book Award and two Pulitzer Prizes.

