‘Party in the Park’ celebrates Johnson City community in Founders Park

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Hundreds gathered at Founders Park in Johnson City for the second annual “Party in the Park” on Sunday. It was a celebration of the community and an effort to connect the Johnson City Police Department with people who live in the area.

The event featured food trucks, games and a chance for the community to meet the brave men and women who put their lives on the line everyday.

Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois said the event allows officers to meet people they otherwise wouldn’t meet on a day-to-day basis.

“Our neighborhood, law enforcement, the city and all our various partners, we are working together to make it a better place, so we’re celebrating that today,” Sirois said.

Members from Johnson City’s Community Roundtable hosted the event with the Johnson City Police Department as a way to create positive relationships with the community and law enforcement.

