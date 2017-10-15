One injured in shooting on VSU campus

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person is injured after a shooting on the Virginia State University (VSU) campus, according to Chesterfield County Police.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 14. When VSU and Chesterfield County Police arrived at the scene on Hayden Street, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say the male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The campus was on lock down for nearly five hours as police investigated the shooting.

According to VSU Police, officers are looking for a possible suspect described as a black male wearing a white jersey with blue number 23.

Officials believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the campus.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or (804) 524-5411.

VSU is holding homecoming festivities this weekend.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.