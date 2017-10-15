Ober Gatlinburg offering reward after employee robbed at gunpoint

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – After an Ober Gatlinburg employee was robbed at gunpoint, the attraction is offering a reward.

Officers say the employee had entered the accounting office around 6 a.m. Sept. 17 and the door locked behind her. Suddenly, a masked man armed with a gun kicked the door open and ordered the employee to open the safe.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money as well as the employee’s vehicle, a black BMW with Tennessee tag 8F91P6.

The attraction is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction.