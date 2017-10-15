Missing Virginia teen found safe; suspect in custody

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police confirms the missing Prince William County teen, Sinahi Aguilar Cruz was found safe Sunday afternoon after she was abducted early Sunday morning.

Prince William County Police say the suspect is in custody. Both the suspect and victim were found in the Woodbridge area after the amber alert was issued.

Police say 16-year-old Sinahi Cruz was last seen at 14807 Danville Road in Woodbridge, Virginia around 1:43 a.m. She was believed to be in extreme danger.

The victim is believed to have been taken against her will by Roberto Medrano Segovia, 21, and may be traveling in a dark-colored Honda Civic, possibly a hatchback.

Cruz is identified as a white female, 5’2″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds with brown eyes, and straight, long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white and purple striped long-sleeve shirt, denim jean pants, and a light-colored jacket.

Segovia is described as a Hispanic male, with brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black v-neck t-shirt, blue denim baggy jeans and white Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police at (703) 792 – 6500 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.