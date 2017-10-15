‘Happy Death Day’ scares off ‘Blade Runner’ at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The horror pic “Happy Death Day” is celebrating a first place finish at the box office this weekend while the “Blade Runner” sequel spirals downward.

Studio estimates on Sunday show “Happy Death Day,” a Groundhog Day-like thriller, earned $26.5 million for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, the shops behind “Get Out” and “Split.”

“Blade Runner 2049” meanwhile fell to second place in its second weekend in theaters, taking in only $15.1 million from 4,058 theaters after a disappointing debut.

Jackie Chan’s “The Foreigner” opened this weekend to $12.8 million from 2,515 locations to take third place.

Other new releases landed outside the top 10. The Thurgood Marshall biopic “Marshall” took in $3 million from 821 theaters and “Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman” earned only $737,000 from over 1,200 locations.

