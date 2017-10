GATE CITY, VA- After decommitting from Rutgers just 9 days ago, Gate City’s Mac McClung announced on his twitter Sunday afternoon that he has committed to Georgetown.

McClung had over 30 offers, including one from the Hoyas, when he had committed to Rutgers. Georgetown is coached by basketball legend Patrick Ewing. McClung had an in-home visit from the team last week.

McClung has received national attention this year with multiple appearances on Sportscenter for his high flying dunks.